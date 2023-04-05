Imran’s bail extended till 13th in three terror cases

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Tuesday extended PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s bail to April 13 in three terrorism cases. Imran initially filed a plea seeking an exemption from appearance in person.
In his plea, the PTI chief stated that he was in the provincial capital but couldn’t appear on account of security concerns. However, the judge directed Khan’s lawyer to ensure his client’s appearance before the court by 11am or he would make a decision on his interim bail plea as per law.
“Those who appear before the court will be given relief,” the judge remarked.
He said the PTI chief hadn’t even submitted surety bonds against his bail approved in the previous hearing. After the court’s order, security at the ATC was increased with jammer vehicles. Meanwhile, Barrister Salman Safdar also filed a plea for security arrangements at the court for the PTI chief’s appearance. The plea, submitted in an admin judge’s court, requested foolproof security for Khan, as the court premises were unsafe. Following the court’s order, Khan appeared before the court in person.
Later, Imran’s bail was extended in three cases.
LAHORE: India has 169 billionaires — third highest in the world — but their total net worth is $75 billion less...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain assured the Senate on Tuesday...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Tuesday...
KARACHI: In order to ensure a complete coverage of the population and leftover houses, the Pakistan Bureau of...
India’s armed forces have long relied heavily on Russian weapons and military equipment, and that dependence will...
LAHORE: The Punjab Anti-Corruption department has arrested Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former Principal Secretary of Punjab...