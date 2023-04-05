Imran’s bail extended till 13th in three terror cases

Security personnel use bullet proof shields to protect former prime minister Imran Khan (C) as he arrives at the high court in Islamabad on March 27, 2023. — AFP

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Tuesday extended PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s bail to April 13 in three terrorism cases. Imran initially filed a plea seeking an exemption from appearance in person.

In his plea, the PTI chief stated that he was in the provincial capital but couldn’t appear on account of security concerns. However, the judge directed Khan’s lawyer to ensure his client’s appearance before the court by 11am or he would make a decision on his interim bail plea as per law.

“Those who appear before the court will be given relief,” the judge remarked.

He said the PTI chief hadn’t even submitted surety bonds against his bail approved in the previous hearing. After the court’s order, security at the ATC was increased with jammer vehicles. Meanwhile, Barrister Salman Safdar also filed a plea for security arrangements at the court for the PTI chief’s appearance. The plea, submitted in an admin judge’s court, requested foolproof security for Khan, as the court premises were unsafe. Following the court’s order, Khan appeared before the court in person.

Later, Imran’s bail was extended in three cases.