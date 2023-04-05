An undated image of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) building. — AFP

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday raised its key interest rate to a record 21 percent in an effort to contain the spiralling inflation amid the International Monetary Fund’s programme hanging in balance.

The central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised the policy rate by 100 basis points (bps).

Though the move somewhat matched market and analyst forecasts, the majority of respondents in different surveys carried out by brokerage firms anticipated a big 200 bps rate increase by the SBP. The SBP increased the policy rate to 21 percent and the discount rate to 22 percent, said Topline Securities. “This is the highest-ever policy rate since it started in 2015. Similarly, the discount rate reached the highest since the start in the early 1990s,” it added. The Monetary Policy Committee said in a statement that it expected inflation to remain high in the near term. “However, there are early indications of inflation expectations plateauing, albeit at an elevated level,” it said. “The MPC views the decision as an important step towards anchoring inflation expectations around the medium-term target, which is critical for achieving the objective of price stability,” it said and added that Pakistan’s financial sector remained broadly resilient, while economic activity continued to moderate. In its March meeting, the SBP raised the cost of borrowing by 300 bps to 20 percent and projected the average inflation rate for the current fiscal year in the range of 27-29 percent, up from its previous forecast of 21 to 23 percent. Since then, the fresh data has shown that the consumer price index inflation soared to an all-time high of 35.4 percent in March as food and energy prices spiraled. The SBP acknowledged that the current account deficit had narrowed considerably, more than previously anticipated, mainly on the back of sizable import containment. Nonetheless, the overall balance of payments position continues to remain under stress, with foreign exchange reserves still at low levels, it warned. As per the SBP, significant progress has been made towards the completion of the 9th Review under the IMF’s programme. “The recent strains in the global banking system have led to further tightening of global liquidity and financial conditions. These have added to the difficulties of the emerging market economies like Pakistan to access international capital market,” it mentioned. “The MPC considers the current monetary policy stance appropriate, and stresses that today’s decision, along with previous accumulated monetary tightening, will help achieve the medium-term inflation target over the next 8 quarters,” it said.