Verdict victory of Constitution: Elahi

LAHORE: Former Chief Minister of Punjab and Central President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that Tuesday's decision of the Supreme Court is a victory for the Constitution.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial has saved the Supreme Court, the Constitution and democracy, he said and added the Chief Justice has etched his name in history by burying the doctrine of necessity.

Parvez Elahi said that the chief justice has upheld his position as the guardian of the Constitution. The decision has raised the prestige of our judiciary in the whole world and it is being celebrated everywhere. He also warned that if the government tried any adventure against the chief justice, the nation will give them a befitting reply.