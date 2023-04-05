Special report: Proposing amendments to Transgenders’ Act presented in Senate

ISLAMABAD: A special report of the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights on bills, proposing amendments in the transgenders’ Act Tuesday was presented in the Senate.

The Committee Chairman Senator Walid Iqbal presented the report in the House, which consolidated as many six different bills proposing amendments in the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018. Speaking on the occasion, the committee chairman, who hails from PTI, said the draft bill would provide full protection, relief and rehabilitation for intersex persons and cater for their rights in line with the Sharia and the Constitution. He explained the committee was reviewing all the pros and cons of the bill while the government apprised that the matter was sub judice in the Federal Shariat Court and requested to deal with it after the decision in the light of court’s directions.

But the committee, he pointed out, decided to take up the matter in consultation with all stakeholders in advance and introduced amendments in the bill. He said although it was a unanimous bill drafted within the parameters of the Constitution yet there were still two clauses which were being opposed almost by all movers of the bill, as they had reservations thereon. He claimed that the bill if passed by the Senate in the present shape and afterwards, if it was challenged in the Federal Shariat Court, he himself would defend it in the court of law as the clauses under question were in line with the Constitution. According to the special report, the committee in consultation with the member-in-charge of the bills drafted ‘The Khunsa (Intersex) Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2023’ and the same was passed by the committee on March 14. As per the requirement of the Senate rules, the said bill was being laid before the House in the form of a special report.

As several members of the House wanted to speak on the report, the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani assured them that before bringing the bill to the House, a day would be dedicated for a debate on it to allay their concerns, if any.