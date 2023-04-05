Youth kills self, lover over rejection of marriage proposal

SUKKUR: A youth shot himself dead after killing his lover at Seerani in district Badin Tuesday.
Reports said that in the village Mitto Turk near Seerani, district Badin, Akbar s/o Muhammad Turk had first fired to kill his 18-year-old lover Gul Naz d/o Sharif Turk and then shot himself dead.
Police shifted dead bodies to the hospital and said that during an investigation, it transpired that both were in love and wanted to marry but the parents of the girl rejected the marriage proposal of Akbar.
Police said that after the rejection of Akbar’s proposal, both lovers decided to finish their lives and committed suicide with a shotgun.
PESHAWAR: The decades-old substandard bulletproof jackets, helmets and the armoured personnel carriers have failed to...
LAHORE: Former Chief Minister of Punjab and Central President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has...
ISLAMABAD: A special report of the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights on bills, proposing amendments in the...
ISLAMABAD: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement on Tuesday appointed Zahid Mahmood Malik as the joint in-charge of Rabita...
ISLAMABAD: Multiple social media accounts allege that a judge of the top court of Pakistan earns over Rs1.7 million...
KARACHI: Political parties gave mixed reactions to the Supreme Court verdict of Tuesday that declared the Election...