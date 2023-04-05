Zahid Malik tasked with organising MQM in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) on Tuesday appointed Zahid Mahmood Malik as the joint in-charge of Rabita Committee in an effort to organise the party in Punjab province.

The MQM secretariat also issued a notification, which said Zahid Malik was also assigned a task to organise the party in Punjab.

Meanwhile, Zahid Malik in a statement thanked party leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and others for reposing confidence in him, saying he would continue to perform his responsibilities in the best interests of the country.

He said only MQM being the party of middle class people could steer the country out of economic and political crises.