Major constitutional crises rocking Pakistan and the world since 1950

LAHORE: If the government does not abide by the Supreme Court orders and fails to hold Punjab Assembly election on May 14 owing to one reason or the other, Pakistan may find itself on the verge of yet another ‘constitutional crisis’ as incumbent rulers might well be summoned in court for not abiding by the directives of arbiters at the helm to face charges ranging from contempt to high treason possibly.

The history of these constitutional crises in Pakistan commenced in 1953 with the dismissal of Premier Khawaja Nazimud Din’s government by the-then Governor General, Ghulam Muhammad, and the subsequent dissolution of the constituent assembly that had curtailed latter’s power.

And then followed the historic Maulvi Tamizud Din Case, where Chief Justice Munir had validated the act of Ghulam Muhammad. Then, on October 7, 1958, President Iskander Mirza had abrogated the Constitution and declared martial-law.

The ministers were dismissed, central and provincial assemblies were dissolved and all political activities were banned. The parliamentary system in Pakistan came to an end.

Within three weeks of assuming charge on October 27, 1958, Iskander Mirza was ousted by General Ayub Khan, who then declared himself President.

A new Constitution was framed and given to the nation in 1962, and indirect general elections were held on March 28, 1962, where all the king’s men and horses went on to become part of the third National Assembly.

In 1969, in view of the deteriorating law and order situation, Ayub Khan resigned and handed over power to the Army Chief, General Yahya Khan, who nullified the Constitution again and declared martial-law on March 25, 1969. The 1970 elections were held, but Zulfikar Ali Bhutto did not accept Mujeebur Rehman’s absolute majority, ultimately leading to Fall of Dhaka in 1971.

General Ziaul Haq proclaimed martial-law in 1977 and thus abrogated the 1973 Charter.

In 1997, the-then Supreme Court chief justice, Sajjad Ali Shah, had a tiff with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif accusing him of undermining the court’s independence.

After Sajjad Ali Shah had suspended a Constitutional amendment that prevented dismissal of the prime minister, Sharif ordered President Farooq Leghari to appoint a new chief justice. When President Leghari refused, Sharif considered impeaching him, but backed out.

Faced with a choice of accepting Sharif’s demands or dismissing him, Leghari resigned. Chief Justice Sajjad Ali Shah resigned shortly afterward, following a rebellion by fellow judges -- but not before the Supreme Court was attacked by PMLN stalwarts.

General Musharraf also orchestrated a coup and held the 1973 Constitution in abeyance when he assumed power and declared himself as Chief Executive through a Proclamation of Emergency on October 12, 1999.

The likes of Syed Zafar Ali Shah and Illahi Bukhsh Soomro challenged the suspension orders in the Supreme Court. However, the court in its judgment on May 12, 2000, validated the military takeover by giving three years’ time frame to the government, starting from October 12, 1999.

In March 2007, Musharraf sacked chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhary.

In July 2007, the Supreme Court reinstated Pakistan’s top judge, Iftikhar Chaudhary, ruling that his suspension by President Pervez Musharraf was “illegal.”

On November 3, 2007, Musharraf declared a state of emergency in Pakistan and imposed a Provisional Constitutional Order (PCO). Under the PCO, he then dismissed the chief justice again and removed about 60 other judges too. Several opposition politicians and lawyers called the removal of judges as “illegal and unconstitutional.” The lawyer’s movement rapidly organised to oppose Musharraf’s declaration of Emergency in Pakistan.

In August 2008, President Pervez Musharraf relinquished charge. As a result of the Lawyer’s Movement, President Zardari was forced to meet their demands and Iftikhar Chaudhary was reinstated as the chief justice by Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gillani on March 17, 2009.

During the PPP government (2008-2013), the relationship between the ruling PPP regime and the judiciary wasn’t very ideal too.

In January 2010, the PPP government was confronted by the apex court on issues ranging from the NRO, transfer and posting of judges to Presidential amnesty etc. Like his predecessor General Musharraf, the-then Pakistan President Zardari and his cronies had also opted to clash with judiciary of the time, ultimately leading to disqualification of prime minister Yusuf Raza Gillani in June 2012 on charges of contempt.

And not long ago, during the first week of April 2022, National Assembly Deputy Speaker, Qasim Suri, had dismissed a No-Confidence Motion against premier Imran Khan during a session in which it was expected to be taken up for a vote, alleging that a foreign country was involved in the regime change. Imran Khan advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly.

President Alvi abided by the ex-premier’s advice but the Supreme Court took a suo motu notice and a constitutional crises loomed. Four days later, the apex court sent premier Imran packing through a 5-0 vote, observing that the National Assembly had not been prorogued and had to be reconvened by the Speaker immediately and no later than 10:30 a.m. on April 9, 2022.

The National Assembly was hence reconvened, though the motion was not immediately put to a vote. Shortly before midnight, the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker both resigned and the National Assembly voted on April 10 to remove Imran Khan from power, making him the first prime minister in Pakistan to be removed from office through a no-confidence motion.

As far as constitutional crises worldwide are concerned, many such instances have rocked the world in over a thousand years since the signing of the Magna Carta or the Great Charter of Freedom in 1215, following a revolt against England’s King John.

Here follows the global chronology of some major constitutional crises since 1950:

In 2020, the constitutional crisis in Malaysia was a series of events that began when Prime Minister Mahathir Muhammad had attempted to replace his coalition partners and form a unity government supported by opposition parties.

In 2009, a constitutional crisis confronted the Malaysian state of Perak when defections caused the ruling coalition to lose majority in the assembly.

In Honduras, during 2009, a crisis surfaced after President Zelaya had attempted to hold a referendum, which Congress and the Supreme Court opposed.

In Nepal, the 2006 movement rejected King Gyanendra’s direct rule and stripped him of his political authority.

In Thailand, during 2006, some 60 members for the assembly could not be elected as PM Shinawatra had refused to resign. Belarus saw a crisis emerging in 1996, when President Lukashenko pressed for a referendum on a new Constitution, while forces in the parliament opposed him.

Malaysia yet again saw a constitutional crisis in 1993, after Premier Mahatir had proposed amendments to limit Monarchy’s powers.

The Russian constitutional crisis of 1993 was triggered by a conflict between President Yeltsin and the Parliament.

The Peruvian constitutional crisis of 1992 saw President Fujimori, with Army support, dissolving the Congress.

In 1990, the Belgian government passed a law liberalising abortion. King Baudouin refused to sign it.

The 1988 Malaysian crisis ended up with the eventual removal of Lord President of the Supreme Court. The New Zealand constitutional crisis of 1984 was caused by Premier Muldoon’s refusal to devalue the dollar as per the instructions of the PM-elect David Lange. The 1983 Malaysian crisis saw Premier Mahathir pushing for a constitutional amendment. His proposals generated a controversy with the Monarchy.

Malta saw one such crisis emerging in 1981 after its polls due to a quirk in the country’s vote system.

In Fiji, a constitutional crisis was witnessed in 1977, after the winning party in a general election had failed to name a government due to internal conflicts.

The 1975, the Australian constitutional crisis or ‘Dismissal’ saw PM Whitlam being dismissed by the Governor-General John Kerr, in response to a budget deadlock in Parliament.

Canada found itself in the middle of a Constitutional crisis in 1970, following kidnapping of government officials by members of the Front de Libération du Québec in Quebec. These circumstances ultimately culminated in the only peacetime usage of the War Measures Act in Canada’s history. In Congo, President Kasavubu and Premier Lumumba attempted to dismiss each other in September 1960. Army Chief General Mobutu deposed both in a coup, but later restored Kasavubu as President.

In Iran, King Reza Shah Pahlavi’s act to dismiss Prime Minister Mossadegh in 1953 led to a crisis, as ousted premier had refused to quit.