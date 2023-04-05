Court stays demotion of policemen

PESHAWAR: A division bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Syed Atiq Shah on Tuesday stayed the demotion of a number of police officers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The court adjourned the hearing till May 3 and issued notices to the parties to submit replies on the next hearing.The court allowed the reverted police officers to continue working on their current posts. The KP Police had demoted around 800 police officers who were said to have been given out-of-turn promotions.
