Four CM aides allotted portfolios

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan on Tuesday assigned portfolios to his four special assistants.
According to a notification, Pir Haroon Shah was assigned the portfolio of Revenue, Sheraz Akram Bacha has been made Minister for Food, Malik Mehr Elahi Minister for Labour and Hidayatullah Aftidi, Minister for Prisons.
Some of the special assistants were appointed earlier but not given any portfolios.The revenue portfolio was earlier held by caretaker provincial minister for industries, commerce and technical education, Adnan Jalil, as additional charge, Haji Afzal Elahi, minister for irrigation was looking after Food Department, Manzoor Khan Afridi, minister for excise and
taxation, was authorised Labour, and Shafiullah Khan, minister for housing, was given the additional charge of Prisons Department.
