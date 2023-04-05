Motorcyclist shot dead, 2 cops injured

HARIPUR: A man was shot dead over a family feud while three others, including two policemen, were injured in the limits of the Ghazi Police Station here on Tuesday.

Police said that Muhammad Ismail Khan, 43, a resident of village Ambar, Bajaur district, was standing on the roadside near village Khalo in Ghazi on Tuesday morning when two masked men riding a motorcycle came and opened fire at him.

Ismail died on the spot while a passerby later identified as Wajid Ali from Jalu Maira village in Ghazi was injured, police said.

The dead and injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Ghazi. According to SHO Ghazi Ijaz Ali, a police mobile van standing near the Jhariyan Chowk chased the accused but it met with an accident and fell into a roadside ravine injuring two constables — Muhammad Riaz and Alam Zeb.

They were removed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Ghazi where the condition of both the police cops was out of danger.