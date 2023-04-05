Relatives demand arrest of 2 young men’s killer

PESHAWAR: Relatives of two young men murdered by an unidentified armed man in Swati area have lamented the lack of progress on investigation by the police into the case even after a month.

A local elder Rahamdil Khan and his nephew Arshad Khan were killed while another person in their shop was wounded when a masked armed man opened fire on them weeks back.The family said they have no enmity. A case was lodged at the Pishtakhara Police Station against an unidentified criminal.

“No progress has been made by the police in the case so far. The children and all the family members of the two deceased have been in pain since the day of the incident but police are clueless about the culprits,” Nawaz Khan, a brother of the deceased complained.“We appeal to the inspector general of police KP and the capital city police officer of Peshawar to take solid measures for the arrest of the culprits and provide justice to the family.