VC inaugurates KMU-IHS Hazara campus

PESHAWAR: A formal inauguration ceremony of Khyber Medical University Institute of Health Sciences (KMU-IHS), Hazara campus, was held on Tuesday.

Prof Dr. Ziaul Haq, vice-chancellor KMU, was the chief guest while Dr. Luke, Director of Bach Christian Hospital, Qalandarabad, Abbottabad, was the guest of honour on the occasion.

Dr. Sadia Fatima, Director of KMU-IHS Hazara Campus, welcomed the distinguished guests from Khyber Medical University, Peshawar, Ayub Medical College, Abbottabad, Abbottabad International Medical Institute, Women Medical College, Abbottabad, Bach Christian Hospital, Qalandarabad.

She gave a brief presentation on KMU-IHS Hazara Campus, highlighting various programs being offered by the institute, activities, and achievements since its inception. She apprised the audience about various memorandum of understanding (MoUs) signed by IHS with various institutions.

During the ceremony, an MoU between KMU and Bach Christian Hospital (BCH), Qalandarabad was also signed by Prof. Ziaul Haq, VC, KMU, and Dr. Luke, Hospital Director BCH. In the MoU, it was agreed that the two institutions will utilize each other’s academic and research resources, while KMU as a medical institution would provide students with knowledge and research opportunities, and BCH would provide teaching training facilities to students in various fields.