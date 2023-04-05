UoP VC wants protesting employees to resume work

PESHAWAR: Ignoring the prolonged protest along with complete class and duty boycott, the vice-chancellor of University of Peshawar Tuesday convened a meeting of the administrative officers of the university as a token of show of strength.

The meeting expressed concern over the prolonged class and duty boycott and urged the protesting employees to resume their duties so that their salaries could be issued. The meeting also pledged to work for the academic and administrative uplift of the institution.

The vice-chancellor said that owing to the pen-down strike by the Class-III and Class-IV employees, the necessary work could not be done to ensure timely release of salaries. He said that due to the strike the future of the students was at stake. He also paid homage to the employees who have distanced themselves from the strike and continued performing their duties.

He warned that if the protestors refused to end their strike, academic activities would be started with the help of retired professors and PhD scholars. He said that giving the Shaheed package to Saqlain Bangash was on the agenda of the next meeting of the university syndicate. The children of Saqlain Bangash would be given free education in the University Public School, he added.