Martyred cops laid to rest

KOHAT: The two cops, who were martyred in an attack by militants the previous day, were laid to rest on Tuesday.

Two constables Qasim Khan and Muhammad Ayaz headed to Taraweeh duty on a motorcycle in the city area of Tapi. The miscreants opened fire on them from the front, killing them on the spot.

The funeral prayers for the slain cops were offered at DSP Farid Hussain Bangash Police Lines in Kohat with state honours.Police, civil and military officials attended the funeral prayers.

The martyred cops belonged to the Merozai area of Kohat district.Meanwhile, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Kohat region, has registered a case into the killing of two constables.

Also, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Inspector General Akhtar Hayat Khan visited the residences of martyred cops and offered fateha for the departed souls.He expressed profound grief over the killing of two constables and assured every help to the bereaved families.