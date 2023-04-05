KPCTA, UoM join hands to promote culture, tourism

PESHAWAR: The senior officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority and the University of Malakand on Tuesday stressed the need for launching joint ventures by the industry and academia to promote culture and tourism in every nook and corner of the province.

Talking to senior faculty members of the University of Malakand UoM here, KPCTA Director General Bakhtiar Khan said that partnership between the industry and academia would bring together the two entities to jointly work for promotion and advancement of the region’s cultural and tourism potentials.

The collaboration, he added, would involve joint events, research and development, resource sharing, training and capacity-building, and joint marketing campaigns.

The DG said that these activities would not only help improve the quality of services but would also create employment opportunities for the local population and contribute to the region’s economic growth.

He also highlighted the significance of bridging the gap between the university and industry sectors through linkages. He acknowledged the role of academia in providing valuable research and insights that could help shape the tourism industry.The DG also stressed the need for collaboration to identify new tourism sites and to promote the unique culture of the region.