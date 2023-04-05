CDA orders removal of car showrooms from urban areas

Islamabad: In a major decision, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday ordered the removal of car showrooms from urban areas of Islamabad before Eidul Fitr.

In the directives issues by the CDA, the owners of car showrooms have been asked to move their business out of the limits of Islamabad's urban areas by April 20 otherwise lease or allotment of the property where the showroom is established would be canceled, and ultimately sealed by the authority. The CDA sources said that the existence of car showrooms particularly in G-8 Markaz, Blue Area, and various parts of Islamabad creating disturbance along with the movement of pedestrians and traffic, also disturbing other businesses in commercial areas of the federal capital.

A CDA official said that vehicles of showrooms also occupy parking spaces leaving no room for customers to park their vehicles in parking areas of Marakaz. "As such this is a business that is being run illegally," a CDA official said.