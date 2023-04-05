Islamabad: A survey has found that approximately one-third of the respondents, unfortunately, had to pay bribe money to the government department during the net-metering process of solar energy – a significant percentage that highlights the need for accountability and more transparency in net-metering processes.

The survey of consumers of solar panel systems and net-metering connection holders was conducted by Gallup Pakistan in collaboration with Gilani Research Foundation in order to understand their concerns and feedback regarding the process of acquiring solar panels as well as the net-metering connection. According to the survey, there was a significant portion of respondents (42%) also mentioned that “Living Green” was a reason they felt compelled to switch to solar technology although the electricity bill is cited as one of the most popular reasons to install solar panels.

The possibility of Green Energy represents an attitudinal shift towards more sustainable sources of power generation. It says potential customers are confronted with many challenges such as high costs, long installation times and poor customer service to name a few. Based on the findings, the compilers of the survey hoped to suggest ways to improve the customer experience, reduce the paint points experienced by users and to reduce what is called sludge in the user experience of getting both solar equipment as well as net-metering.