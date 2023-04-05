Visitors warned against visiting trails at dawn and dusk

Islamabad: The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has again issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for visitors who are now seen visiting walking trails often at dawn and dusk.

The purpose of issuing SOPs is to inform visitors that leopards become active at dawn and dusk and these times are not considered safe for visitors. The visitors are now often seen visiting walking trails soon after sunrise or before sunset in the month of Ramadan. But these times are not safe for this kind of activity. The SOPs stated “Avoid going at dawn and dusk, as leopards are usually seen at these times during the day. Avoid going alone and move closer together in a group and must not scatter. If a leopard is seen in front of you, crossing or sitting relaxed, do not get panic. Do not make hand and body movements or pick a stone or raise your stick or make noises to frighten it.”

“Leopards become active during night time so avoid visiting trails and tracks during this time. If necessary, to go at night, go with a strong searchlight, which must not be switched off and while walking keep it moving all around,” they said.

The SOPs also informed the visitors to stand still and freeze, even if the leopard moves towards them. It is not likely to attack. Do not run crying or shouting. Remember it can chase you at 50-60 km/hour, leap 6.5 m horizontally and 3.5 m vertically.

The IWMB has stated “Leopards live inside Margalla Hills National Park. They are shy and avoid humans. There are fewer people and fewer disturbances on trails this month so leopards may venture out on the main trails. No need to panic. Leopards in parks are a sign of a healthy ecosystem. Just follow guidelines.”