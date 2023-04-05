Profiteers continue to rule the roost during Ramazan

Rawalpindi: As per routine, profiteers and hoarders are continuously looting the public and selling all food items, particularly vegetables, and fruits at skyrocketing prices even in the second ‘Ashra’ of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak. The local administration as per routine has given a free hand to profiteers.

The locals of the twin cities are continuously visiting the ‘Islamabad Fruit and Vegetable Market in I-11’ which was the only mandi for the twin cities to get some relief but in vain. The concerned managements of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have given a free hand to profiteers and hoarders of ‘Fruit and Vegetable’ Mandi too to loot the public with both hands. The local administration officials are busy in providing free ‘atta’ for over two weeks. The profiteers and hoarders are happy about the non-establishment of ‘Ramazan Sasta Bazaars’ here in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The well-placed sources informed that some of the senior officers of local administration insisted to set up ‘Ramazan Sasta Bazaars’ to break the monopoly of profiteers and hoarders but in vain. ‘The News’ conducted a market survey where 1-kilogram grapes were selling at Rs1000, low-quality apples at Rs300, low-quality bananas at Rs300 to Rs500, guava at Rs400, watermelon at Rs100 per kilogram, strawberry at Rs300 and ‘dates’ at skyrocketing prices. One kilogram dates selling at Rs600 to Rs1000.

Similarly, all vegetables are being sold at skyrocketing rates for over two weeks but local administration is watching the whole drama with closed eyes. One-kilogram ladyfinger is being sold at Rs250, Arvi at Rs200, turnips at Rs150, and sponge guard at Rs150. Buying cucumber, coriander and green chili is a dream for a poor man due to its high pricing.

The butchers as per routine are selling one kilogram mutton at Rs2000 and beef at Rs900 to Rs1000. The milkmen were also added fuel to fire and selling one litre of milk at Rs180 to Rs210 and yogurt at Rs220. According to the survey, prices of various food items including ghee and cooking oil, basin, dates, pulses, and white gram rose by 30 to 50 per cent in the holy month.

The price of edible oil and ghee and imported cooking oil has increased by 20 to 25 per cent. The citizens in Rawalpindi and Islamabad said that in Ramazan, the daily use items have become more expensive.

Muhammad Bashir, a poor man said that all political parties were fighting each other and have no care whatsoever for public. Not only political parties but court as well is seeing the whole drama with closed eyes, he bemoaned. Shababa Irshad, a housewife said that the prices of fruits and vegetables have gone up and the local administration has failed to regulate prices in markets. Where is government, and who will provide us relief, she said. If sitting government does not provide relief to public and does not resolve public issues, it will face the music in coming days, he warned. Riaz Ahmed, a poor man said that in the holy month of Ramazan necessities have become more expensive. ‘Ramazan Sasta Bazaar’ was the only ray of hope for public but sitting government has not directed local management to set up bazaars this year. How we could survive in this situation, he bemoaned.