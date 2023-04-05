Dishes prepared in reheated oil may pose serious health threats

Rawalpindi: Again and again reheated oil even of the finest quality transforms into Trans fatty acid and according to health experts, the ‘iftar’ dishes like ‘pakoras’, ‘samosas’, ‘kachoris’, ‘jalebis’ etc. fried in it can be a risk factor for heart disease, breast cancer and prostate along with a number of other health threats.

Studies prove that trans fatty acid is one of the main risk factors behind heart diseases and stroke. Majority of the population, however, is unaware of the fact that how injurious the consumption of again and again reheated oil is.

Health experts say that people should not use again and again reheated oil for preparing iftar dishes to avoid heart diseases instead they should discard oil at home after using it two to three times for frying. Also, to avoid risk factors caused by trans fats, people should not use iftar dishes prepared at commercial level.

Studies reveal that trans fats raise Low Density Lipoproteins (LDL) termed as bad cholesterol and lowers your High Density Lipoproteins (HDL), the good cholesterol. A high LDL cholesterol level in combination with a low HDL cholesterol level increases risk of heart disease.

People who consume high amounts of trans fats have twice the heart-attack risk and stroke risk than those who consume little. Also women with the highest blood levels of trans fats have twice the risk of breast cancer as compared to the women with low levels. Trans fats also increase the risk of prostate cancer in men who have higher blood levels of certain trans fats.

In almost all markets, the shopkeepers, bakers, confectioners and vendors are selling iftar dishes fried in again and again reheated oil mainly because none of the concerned government authorities have given any attention to the issue.

Experts say that at commercial level, the iftar dishes are fried in low quality edible oil whose trans fats are highly injurious to health. The ‘iftar’ dishes fried in again and again reheated oil become toxic and carcinogenic and by avoiding use of reheated oil, a number of health threats can be avoided.