Amir Mir visits flour point

LAHORE: Caretaker Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir Tuesday visited free wheat flour point established in Model Bazaar, Mian Plaza Johar Town and reviewed facilities for citizens.

On the occasion, the minister directed administrative officers and staff to reach the wheat flour points on time. He said the government had decided to extend special Ramazan relief package and now 16 million more families of the province would be given free wheat flour.

The minister ordered more facilities for citizens at the wheat flour points. He asked the officers concerned to treat visitors with love and respect and guide them properly if they seek your suggestions.

calligraphy Display: Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir inaugurated the Islamic calligraphy exhibition at the Punjab Institute of Language Art and Culture (PILAC). In the exhibition, the works of Quranic verses, Asmaul Husna and Asmaul Nabi (PBUH) have been put on display. Secretary Information and Culture Ali Nawaz Malik, Additional Secretary Culture Nazia Jabeen, Executive Director PUCAR Mehboob Alam and DG PILAC Beenish Fatima Sahi were also present on the occasion. On the occasion, the minister said Pakistani artists had a prominent place in Islamic calligraphy across the whole world. The exhibition will continue till April 10.