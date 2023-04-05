Man shot dead

LAHORE: A 60-year-old man was shot dead by the unidentified suspects in Islampura Tuesday. The victim identified as Ayub Ahmad had been sitting at a petrol pump when the unidentified suspects opened fire at him. He received bullet injuries and died while the suspects managed to flee from the place. Police removed the body to morgue.In another incident reported in Islampura, a 40-year-old man and 20-year-old woman died in a road accident. The victims were riding a bike and going somewhere. As they reached Band Road, a speeding truck hit them. The victims fell down, received injuries and died. Police removed the bodies to morgue.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,038 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, eight people died, whereas 1,120 were injured. Out of this, 597 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 523 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.