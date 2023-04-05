PFA launches food inspection campaign

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has launched a special inspection campaign at food points and will issue a quarterly seasonal food calendar for the public interest.

PFA director general directed the Additional Director General (Operations) here on Tuesday in a meeting to launch the campaign. The DG reviewed the administrative matters, management structure, operational strategy and the progress of the authority while each officer presented their reports.

The DG directed the operations wing to continue the field activities against the adulteration mafia without any discrimination at Shri and Iftar times. The purpose to launch a special campaign was to ensure the provision of vermicelli, cakes, sweets and other food products on the occasion of Eid.