IG orders timely release of dues to retiring cops

LAHORE: In continuation of his measures taken for the welfare of police force, IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has directed to release the last pay slip of the employees who have completed their professional service one month before the date of retirement.

IG said that by this provisional pay slip, the pension papers of the retiring employees will also be prepared without delay and it will be possible to eliminate the procrastination in the payment of dues to the employees on retirement and the issuance of pension.

IG Punjab instructed all the RPOs, CPOs, DPOs and Heads of Units to comply with the above instructions and said that the timely release of pension of retired employees should be ensured besides providing them all possible support for the timely preparation of papers. The employees have been asked to contact IG directly by calling 1787 Complaint Centre in case of facing any problem in this regard. On the direction of IG Punjab, AIG Admin and Security has sent a letter to all unit heads including RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the province.

PSCA: Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) released the statistics of calls received on emergency helpline 15 from Punjab including Lahore for the month of March 2023 here on Tuesday. The 15 emergency helpline received 2,303,730 calls, out of which 1,227,442 calls were considered irrelevant and 204,443 calls with genuine concerns, and the Dispatch Control Centre generated cases for further action. About 45,070 received sought information, consultancy, and 9,760 calls for traffic management & city traffic police help.

The PSCA lost and found centre also set its mark high this month thereby contributing to the recovery of 50 motorbikes, 3 vehicles, and 3 kids through it. A spokesperson for PSCA said the authority is determined to extend its services and cooperation with LEAs, and all others in need.