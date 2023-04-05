19 applicants get relief

LAHORE: As a result of the prompt action taken by the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab led by Azam Suleman Khan on applications of aggrieved persons against government departments, 19 such plaintiffs have received a total financial relief of Rs25.157 million along with redressing their issues.

The spokesperson for the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab noted this in a statement issued on Tuesday. The spokesman reported that the education department paid employment dues worth Rs3.816 million to Lahore's Farzana Arif, whose husband had passed away; Rs2.409 million to the sister of a Sheikhupura-based widow; and arrears of dues amounting to Rs586,715 to one Shamim Akhtar by the Khushab municipal committee after they approached the ombudsman office for payment of their long-awaited amounts.

Meanwhile, the office resolved the complaints from various districts about the non-provision of different kinds of dues and family pensions and provided a total relief of Rs7.882 million to the plaintiffs, the spokesman added.

One Bassam Ahmad Latif was given Rs952,400 by the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Lahore; Humayun Zaib was paid Rs519,234 by the Jhelum municipal committee, and Malik Imran was given Rs1,624,677 by the PHA Rawalpindi, the spokesman noted. Additionally, the ombudsman office has also interceded on requests for the payment of salary arrears and the creation of OSD posts, made by Shamim Akhtar and Sidra Javed from Multan and the widow plaintiff of Bhakkar namely Haseena, and facilitated them by providing a total relief worth Rs2.366 million, the spokesman stated. Further, the local government & community development department has paid the financial relief of Rs4.4 million to widows of its deceased employees from Bhakkar and Faisalabad. Also, the education department has paid Rs6 lakh to Waqar Hashim of Sargodha as financial aid amount for his deceased wife, the spokesman concluded.