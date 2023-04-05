Biomedical gear dispatched to hospitals

LAHORE: Provincial Minister Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PSHD) Dr Jamal Nasir has said that biomedical equipment, including 1,500 beds worth Rs450 million lying in stores for the last three years have now been cleared within two weeks and dispatched to the DHQ and THQ hospitals. "The past regime has played politics and done nothing for patients' welfare," he said while chairing a high-level meeting of the Project Management Unit (PMU) to review the ongoing development projects.
The minister PSHD said that 300 new ultrasound machines and 200 ambulances have also been handed over to the health department to improve its performance. Dr Jamal urged doctors, nurses and paramedics to behave nicely with the visiting patients.
