PPP pays tribute to Bhutto

LAHORE: Former senior provincial minister and General Secretary PPP Central Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza said on Tuesday that undemocratic and unelected institutions are still attacking the powers of parliament. Pakistan can move forward only by implementing Bhutto Shaheed's constitution.

In his message in connection with the 44th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Hassan Murtaza said that great leaders like Bhutto are born once in centuries. Bhutto was a world leader, intelligent, thoughtful and a great diplomat. He is the benefactor of the nation who made the defence of Pakistan invincible. On April 4, we lost the great leader who gave Pakistan the gift of nuclear power.

Murtaza also said martyrdom of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is a judicial murder. The names of those who martyred Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto have been erased, but Bhutto is still alive in the hearts of the nation. Hassan Murtaza said by adopting the political vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, we can take Pakistan in the right direction.