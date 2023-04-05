Police directed to devise security plan for Youm-e-Ali (RA)

LAHORE: Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider held a meeting to review arrangements for the procession of Yom-e-Ali (RA) here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by District Administration Lahore officers, police, MCL, Parking Company, Wasa, Civil Defence, Health Department, Rescue 1122 and various others. The DC directed all departments concerned to ensure best arrangements on Youm-e-Ali (RA). She said that the police would prepare a security plan and the district administration would provide full support in this regard.

She said that the district administration of Lahore should determine the route and place in view of the number of participants and arrangements should be made for procession route monitoring. She said that the Parking Company should make parking arrangements for the participants. She said that Health and Rescue 1122 would establish emergency camps on procession routes in case of any emergency.

Meanwhile, she was proactive to provide the free flour to the eligible people. She said that a total of 22 lakh 78 thousand and 718 free flour bags have been distributed so far in the City.

She said that in Tehsil Cantt 272,364 bags were distributed, in Tehsil City 455,035 bags were distributed while in Tehsil Model town 541,671 bags were distributed. She said in Tehsil Shalimar 529,998 free flour bags were distributed and in Tehsil Raiwind 480,148 free flour bags were distributed among deserving people. She said that free flour is being distributed at 43 centres smoothly and officers are strictly monitoring the process of free flour distribution.

The DC held a meeting with allied departments to shift the fish market to an alternative location. In the meeting, important agendas regarding the transfer of the fish market were discussed.

She directed the authorities concerned to complete the sewerage work at the new fish market on Multan Road. She directed the MCL to inform in writing about the final date of completion of the work.