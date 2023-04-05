Ensure provision of free flour to every citizen: CM

LAHORE/Faisalabad: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited free flour centres established at Cooperative Training College, Hockey Stadium, and Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Tuesday. During his visits, he appreciated the arrangements and commended the performance of the staff from various departments, including the administration and police.

Mohsin Naqvi inquired about the availability of flour supply from the general public and directed the staff to address any complaints immediately. When some citizens reported issues related to the verification process in the Benazir Income Support Programme or their CNICs, he verified their CNICs under his supervision, distributed flour to them, and encouraged them to register in the BISP. He also interacted with the citizens and received positive feedback regarding the arrangements.

Notably, he mentioned that more than 14 lakh 10 thousand flour bags were distributed throughout Punjab on that day alone, and over 196,000 bags were distributed in the Faisalabad division. He expressed gratitude to Allah Almighty for providing relief to the citizens under the Ramazan package and assured that he was closely monitoring the supply of flour and taking immediate action to resolve any issues. He also instructed the administration to ensure the provision of free flour to every citizen. Commissioner, RPO, CPO and deputy commissioner Faisalabad were also present.

INQUIRES AFTER WOMAN: Caretaker chief minister inquired after the health of Sughran Bibi, an elderly woman who was injured in a stampede in Sahiwal. He assured the injured woman's son about the best possible medical treatment, stating that Health Minister Dr Javed Akram, secretary health, and hospital administration were monitoring her treatment. He instructed the doctors on the treatment of the woman and directed the hospital administration to provide daily updates on her health condition. He prayed for her early recovery, adding that the government was providing every possible medical facility to her. He prayed for her speedy recovery.

PRIMARY ANGIOGRAPHY: Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at his office to assess the progress made on primary angiography. During the meeting, it was decided to implement a new initiative called "drip and shift" in four districts, namely Sheikhupura, Kasur, Chiniot, and Jhang.

This initiative aims to provide timely medical assistance to heart patients in case of a heart attack. Under this plan, a patient will receive an injection and then be transported by an ambulance equipped with trained staff and medical equipment to the nearest THQ or DHQ hospital. If the primary angiography facility is not available in the tehsil or district hospital, the patient will be shifted to the nearest big hospital.

The secretary specialised health & medical education reported that more than 2,500 patients had already benefited from primary angiography in nine major hospitals, resulting in the saving of hundreds of cardiac patients' lives. The attendees included provincial minister for Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Dr Javed Akram, Dr Farqad Alamgir, chairman PITB, DG Rescue 1122, and others.