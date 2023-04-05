Trump becomes first former US president to be arrested

Former US President Donald Trump makes his way inside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in New York on April 4, 2023.—AFP/file

NEW YORK: Donald Trump on Tuesday pleaded not guilty inside a packed New York courtroom as he became the first American president to be arrested on criminal charges, which have already upended the 2024 White House campaign.

The NY trial judge released Trump from custody without pre-trial restrictions after declaring that the trial could start in January 2024 although Trump´s lawyers indicated they would rather push it back to the spring. The prosecutor charged Trump over three hush-money cases and his lawyer vowed to fight ‘sad, boilerplate’ indictment.

Following this, the former president was seen exiting the court and making his way to a waiting motorcade, just over two hours after arriving at the Manhattan court complex for the historic hearing.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges, which reportedly include the felony of conspiracy and stem from hush money paid to a former porn star during the tycoon’s 2016 election campaign, to keep quiet over an alleged affair. He was expected to speak at length later including at a campaign-style event after the native New Yorker flies back to his estate in Florida.

In a spectacle playing out on live television -- with rival protesters rallying outside -- the hearing marked a watershed moment for the US criminal and political system the year before an election in which Trump leads the race to be the Republican nominee.

“Seems so SURREAL -- WOW, they are going to ARREST ME,” Trump posted on his Truth Social app as he headed to the courthouse from Trump Tower, where he spent the night before the hearing.

“Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!” The twice-impeached Republican is the first sitting or former American president to be criminally indicted.

Trump was not subjected to a “perp walk” -- in which a defendant is escorted in handcuffs past media cameras. But the former president was believed to have undergone the standard booking procedure of being fingerprinted -- and potentially photographed, which would result in an all-time famous mug shot -- at the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.