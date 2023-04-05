Iraq needs law to confront crisis of disappeared people: UN

GENEVA: When his mother phoned, the Iraqi man was stopped at a checkpoint, on his way to visit a cousin, and said he would call back right away.

He never did, according to the mother´s testimony reported on Tuesday by a UN committee which urged Baghdad to establish a legal framework for tackling the “heinous crime” of disappearances.

The man, who disappeared from the checkpoint set up by “men in uniform”, is among up to one million Iraqis estimated to have gone missing over the past five decades scarred by dictatorship and war.

Following a visit to Iraq last November, the United Nations Committee on Enforced Disappearances said “ongoing patterns” of disappearances persist, requiring their own legal framework.

“As enforced disappearance still does not exist as an autonomous crime in national legislation, it cannot be prosecuted as such in Iraq,” the committee said in a UN press release. It received “a large number” of victim testimonies including that of the mother who said she had searched prisons and “everywhere” for her son, according to the release. “But nothing, nothing, nothing” came of it, she was quoted as saying in the release, which did not name her or the son.