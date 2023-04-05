First King Charles stamps go on sale in UK

LONDON: Britain´s Royal Mail began selling the first postage stamps featuring the image of King Charles III on Tuesday, following his ascension to the throne in September.

The monarch´s portrait, unveiled in February and approved by Charles himself, will now appear on all Royal Mail stamps alongside the stamp´s value and barcode. The so-called “definitive stamp” -- intended for everyday use -- is adapted from the official effigy that appears on new UK coins. Retailers will continue selling existing stamps featuring the late Queen Elizabeth II and will be supplied with the new version when stocks run out.