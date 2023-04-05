Webb telescope discovers oldest galaxies ever observed

PARIS: The James Webb Space Telescope has discovered the four most distant galaxies ever observed, one of which formed just 320 million years after the Big Bang when the universe was still in its infancy, new research said on Tuesday.

The Webb telescope has unleashed a torrent of scientific discovery since becoming operational last year, peering farther than ever before into the universe´s distant reaches -- which also means it is looking back in time.

By the time light from the most distant galaxies reaches Earth, it has been stretched by the expansion of the universe and shifted to the infrared region of the light spectrum. The Webb telescope´s NIRCam instrument has an unprecedented ability to detect this infrared light, allowing it to quickly spot a range of never-before-seen galaxies -- some of which could reshape astronomers´ understanding of the early universe.

In two studies published in the Nature Astronomy journal, astronomers revealed they have “unambiguously detected” the four most distant galaxies ever observed. The galaxies date from 300 to 500 million years after the Big Bang more than 13 billion years ago, when the universe was just two percent of its current age.