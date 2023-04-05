Revised schedule for Pakistan-NZ white-ball series

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the revised schedule for the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand at home.

The Black Caps are scheduled to play 5 T20Is and 5 ODIs on their tour. The white-ball series between Pakistan and New Zealand will kick start with a T20I series. The first game is slated to take place on the 14th of April whereas the second, third, and fourth games will be played on the 15th, 17th, and 20th, respectively.

The first four T20Is were earlier scheduled to be played in Karachi. But according to the new itinerary, the first three games will be played in Lahore and the last two in Rawalpindi.

The first 50-over game will be played on 27th and the second on 29th in Rawalpindi. The venue was earlier scheduled to host the last three ODIs of the series. The last three games of the series will be played on the 3rd of May, 5th, and 7th in Karachi.

Revised schedule:

14 Apr – 1st T20I, Lahore

15 Apr – 2nd T20I, Lahore

17 Apr – 3rd T20I, Lahore

20 Apr – 4th T20I, Rawalpindi

24 Apr – 5th T20I, Rawalpindi

27 Apr – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

29 Apr – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

3 May – 3rd ODI, Karachi

5 May – 4th ODI, Karachi

7 May – 5th ODI, Karachi