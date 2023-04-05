10-man Everton strike late to hold Tottenham

LIVERPOOL: Michael Keane’s stunning 90th minute equaliser struck dented Tottenham’s challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League as Cristian Stellini’s caretaker spell in charge of Spurs started with a 1-1 draw at Everton.

Harry Kane’s penalty looked set to take Tottenham third in the table after Abdoulaye Doucoure had been sent off for striking the Spurs striker in the face.

But the numbers were levelled up when Lucas Moura also saw red two minutes from time before Keane’s thunderbolt salvaged a vital point in Everton’s bid to beat the drop.

A draw is enough to take Sean Dyche’s men out of the relegation zone and up to 15th. Tottenham move level on points with Newcastle and Manchester United in fourth, but have played two games more than their rivals for a place in next season’s Champions League.

“After the red card they were much more aggressive than us,” said Stellini after Spurs failed to win away from home for the sixth consecutive game. “We have to be a team that plays at home and away with the same desire and aggressiveness.”

Stellini was taking charge for the first time since the sacking of his former boss Antonio Conte. Conte’s fate was sealed by a tirade towards the Tottenham squad after conceding twice late on to draw 3-3 at bottom-of-the-table Southampton. But there was little sign of a fresh start as the visitors again threw away a promising position against a side fighting relegation.

Everton were lucky to escape as Kane missed two huge chances inside the first 15 minutes. The England captain should have been full of confidence after becoming his country’s all-time top goalscorer during the international break. But Kane’s scuffed effort gave Keane the chance to clear off the line with his first opportunity before he headed wide when completely unmarked from Ivan Perisic’s cross.