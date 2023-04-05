Mancini slams 48-team WC

ROME: Italy coach Roberto Mancini believes the switch to a 48 team World Cup in 2026 risks tiring out “top” footballers. “Here we are raising the number a great deal, while what we need is a reduction so that the top players can catch their breath a bit,” he said. Mancini is under contract until the 2026 World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, where 48 teams will contest the finals instead of 32, increasing the number of matches from 64 to 104.