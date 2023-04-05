Umar Gul likely to continue as Pak bowling coach

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to settle for Umar Gul as bowling coach for the T20 and ODI home series against New Zealand starting with the opening T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 14.

A well-placed source within the PCB has told ‘The News’ that Umar, in all likelihood, would continue to be the bowling coach for the second successive series. He has already performed his duties as bowling coach during the away series against Afghanistan.

“Umar has been conveyed to get ready to continue as a bowling coach for the series against New Zealand. South African Morne Morkel has already committed to the Lucknow Super Giants and would not be in a position to join Pakistan team for the series. Morkel was picked by Mickey Arthur and is part of the panel that he had selected for the national team,” a source within the Board said.

Meanwhile, the PCB on Tuesday confirmed ‘The News’ story Published in March 30 edition about Pindi Stadium hosting four international matches (Two T20Is and as many ODIs) during the forthcoming series against New Zealand.

Rawalpindi, along with two T20Is and the first ODI, will also host the second ODI against New Zealand. The two ODIs will be played on April 27 and 29 instead of April 26 and 30, respectively. Karachi, originally scheduled to hold four ODIs, will stage the last three ODIs.