Ireland strike after making 214 in Bangladesh Test

DHAKA: Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam claimed 5-58 for Bangladesh on Tuesday to help bowl out Ireland for 214 but two early strikes left the one-off Dhaka Test in the balance.
Bangladesh took to the crease not long after drinks and were 34-2 at stumps, with Andy McBrine sending back Tamim Iqbal for 21 on the last ball of the day. Mark Adair bowled Najmul Hossain for a duck in the first over of the innings. Mominul Haque was unbeaten on 12 at the end of day’s play with Bangladesh trailing Ireland by 180 runs.
Harry Tector earlier top-scored with 50 for the tourists, who otherwise struggled to build partnerships after electing to bat first. Shoriful Islam struck early to trap opener Murray Commins for five before Ebadot Hossain and Taijul scalped James McCollum (15) and Andy Balbirnie (16) respectively.
Tector, one of the six debutants for Ireland in their first Test since July 2019, put on 74 runs with Curtis Campher for the fourth wicket to steady the innings, rescuing the side from a precarious 48-3.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowled Tector to break the stand before Taijul made two quick strikes to dismiss Peter Moor (1) and Campher (34), derailing Ireland again. Cameos from Lorcan Tucker (37), McBrine (19) and Adair (32) took the visitors past the 200-run mark.
Taijul trapped Adair leg-before to complete his 11th five-wicket haul in Tests and Mehidy wrapped up Ireland’s innings in the next over to finish with 2-43. Ireland have lost all three of their previous Tests since becoming a full member of the International Cricket Council in 2017.
Ireland won the toss
Ireland 1st Innings
McCollum c Hossain b Ebadot 15
Commins lbw b Shoriful Islam 5
Balbirnie (c) lbw b Taijul 16
Harry b Mehidy Hasan Miraz 50
Curtis lbw b Taijul Islam 34
Peter c Tamim Iqbal b Taijul Islam 1
Lorcan st Litton b Taijul 37
Andy c Mominul b Ebadot 19
Mark lbw b Taijul Islam 32
Graham b Mehidy Hasan Miraz 2
Ben White not out 0
Extras: (nb 3) 3
Total: 77.2 Ov 214
Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-27, 3-48, 4-122, 5-123, 6-124, 7-159, 8-199, 9-214, 10-214
Bowling: Shoriful Islam 8-1-22-1, Khaled Ahmed 9-1-29-0, Ebadot Hossain 12-0-54-2, Taijul Islam 28-10-58-5, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 17.2-4-43-2, Shakib Al Hasan 3-1-8-0
Bangladesh 1st Innings
Tamim c Adair b McBrine 21
Najmul Hossain Shanto b Adair 0
Mominul Haque not out 12
Extras: (w 1) 1
Total: 10 Ov (RR: 3.40) 34/2
Yet to bat: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain
Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Najmul Hossain Shanto, 0.5 ov), 2-34 (Tamim Iqbal, 9.6 ov)
Bowling: Mark Adair 4-2-3-1, Graham Hume 3-0-18-0, Andy McBrine 3-1-13-1
Umpires: Aleem Dar, Sharfuddoula
