Fiscal stability

One of the significant contributing factors to inflation in Pakistan is our ever-growing fiscal deficit, which leads to the government printing more money to meet its spending requirements. The excessive printing of money causes inflation as there is more money chasing the same quantity of goods, causing an increase in prices. The high inflation rate has worsened the standard of living of the common people, particularly those already living under the poverty line. The rise in food and other essential commodity prices has hit the lower-income group the hardest and it has become difficult for them to meet their basic needs.

The recent hike in petrol prices and the sudden surge in the value of the US dollar has further worsened the inflation problem. Therefore, I request the government and other concerned authorities to take immediate measures to control the inflation rate in the country, such as reducing unnecessary spending and increasing subsidies for essential commodities. Also, the government must implement adequate monetary and fiscal policies and maintain a stable exchange rate.

Malaika Khan

Karachi