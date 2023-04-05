Big picture

The ongoing tussle between the judiciary and parliament is a smokescreen that masks the real problems of society. It is an intra-elite squabble with little at stake for the majority of people, who suffer regardless of who occupies the seat of power.

What we really need now is to revive our paralyzed industry and financial system, which have been on life support for the past few years. Elections and new governments only matter in so far as they bring us closer to this goal.

Ali Ashraf Khan

Karachi