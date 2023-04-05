Buses in demand

I am writing to express my concern about the lack of proper transportation facilities in Gulshan-e-Maymar, Karachi. Gulshan-e-Maymar is a densely populated area but, unfortunately, it lacks adequate bus routes to connect it with other parts of the city. I would like to request the Sindh government authorities to introduce a new bus route for Gulshan-e-Maymar in order to facilitate the residents' daily commute. The introduction of a new bus route will not only ease the transportation issues but also help to reduce the traffic congestion on the roads.

The current transport system of the area is not sufficient to cater to the needs of the residents and people have to rely on expensive private transport or overcrowded rickshaws, which is not only inconvenient but also very costly. Therefore, introducing a new bus route will provide the residents with a more affordable and convenient mode of transportation.

Syed Muhammad Shahid

Karachi