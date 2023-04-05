Necessity to luxury

Flour, a staple food in our country, is fast becoming a luxury import item. Our wheat production has been in terminal decline and last year’s floods appear to have been the knockout blow. It is uncertain if production will ever recover and if prices will ever become affordable again.

Food, power and water, it is the same trend across all sectors. A necessity becomes a luxury due to mismanagement, poor delivery mechanisms and a lack of funds.

Iqra Jan e Alam

Karachi