Elitist model

The past few months have provided a perfect illustration of our elitist economy. On the one hand, an international coffee and breakfast chain opens to record sales in Lahore, while on the other, we have people losing their lives at free flour points. Our economic model is highly exploitative to the core. We pay pennies to our workers and make dollars off their labour, which explains how we have both a minority that can afford foreign restaurant chains and a majority struggling to afford basic foods. Unfortunately for the latter, it is the former that controls the economic levers. Hence, things are unlikely to change much for the foreseeable future.
Adeeba Arif Ali
Karachi
One of the significant contributing factors to inflation in Pakistan is our ever-growing fiscal deficit, which leads...
The Project Management System Sindh application was introduced by the Sindh government to ensure the full attendance...
Upper Sindh is in dire need of a proper railway system. This will not only help the residents of the area but help to...
The ongoing tussle between the judiciary and parliament is a smokescreen that masks the real problems of society. It...
I am writing to express my concern about the lack of proper transportation facilities in Gulshan-e-Maymar, Karachi....
Flour, a staple food in our country, is fast becoming a luxury import item. Our wheat production has been in terminal...