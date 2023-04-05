Elitist model

The past few months have provided a perfect illustration of our elitist economy. On the one hand, an international coffee and breakfast chain opens to record sales in Lahore, while on the other, we have people losing their lives at free flour points. Our economic model is highly exploitative to the core. We pay pennies to our workers and make dollars off their labour, which explains how we have both a minority that can afford foreign restaurant chains and a majority struggling to afford basic foods. Unfortunately for the latter, it is the former that controls the economic levers. Hence, things are unlikely to change much for the foreseeable future.

Adeeba Arif Ali

Karachi