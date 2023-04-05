More crises?

Delivering a verdict which will likely lead to yet another chapter in the ongoing political crisis in the country, the Supreme Court on Tuesday declared the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to postpone the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections null and void. A three-member bench led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial ordered that elections would indeed be held in Punjab on May 14. Not only that, in what some say may be going quite above the call of duty, the court has also given a step by step guide on how to hold said elections, and ordered the federal government to provide the ECP with funds worth Rs21 billion in any case by April 10 for the general elections in Punjab and KP. Now that the matter is settled – and it is a near-unanimous verdict for legal observers that the verdict upholds constitutional principles as far as the provision for election is concerned – we may have even graver issues to look at such as: what happens next? The omens have not been good, and Tuesday saw the familiar ‘rejected’ verdict again: this time the PMLN-led government doing the rejecting. Hours after the SC delivered its verdict, the cabinet said that it rejected the verdict, the prime minister even invoking the April 4 date and saying that just like April 4 when Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was hanged, yesterday’s verdict had also murdered justice.This is in stark contrast to the PTI, which has obviously taken the verdict as vindication of its stance. Meanwhile, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has decided to open up a whole other box of unnecessary controversies by asking for a reference to be filed against the three judges in the Supreme Judicial Council for what he says is a charge-sheet against themselves.

While most legal experts believe that the election question was always a moot point in that elections under the constitution are required to be held within 90 days, there are those who feel there is little to stop the government from withholding funds. That may not be as easy though, with the PTI talking about contempt proceedings against Prime Minister Shehbaz if he does not carry out the court’s orders. The government could take the plea that since there may be a debate in parliament to release these funds, contempt will not fall on the PM. Apart from this, but very much the major issue for us here and something all stakeholders need to think about seriously, is that we now have a painfully visible split in the higher judiciary. The crisis for Pakistan is not just the idea of there being a ‘clash’ between the judiciary and parliament and within the judiciary itself, but also the issue of whether the judges can hold on to their position of respect and honour which is central to their role in the state. It is perhaps this very question that had led many legal experts to advocate a full-bench hearing, saying that when the impartiality of the court is in question, it is a mystery why a full court was not convened.

As for elections in Punjab, the caretaker government has said that it will implement the court’s orders but political observers say that if the government delays in releasing funds, it would not be in the ECP or the caretakers’ hands. What the SC does in this case will lead to another executive versus judiciary faceoff. Coming at a time when political players say this road may end up spelling doom for, such talk should not be taken lightly. This is especially because, if the country’s interior minister is musing that an emergency can be imposed, we have a lot to worry about. It would be better if all political parties sat together and resolved this issue instead of taking it to an end where all of democracy wraps up. Might one also hope that the superior judiciary too realizes that things are headed south very fast and that at the end of the day, justice is as important as the means taken to arrive at it? Controversy and justice were never natural allies.