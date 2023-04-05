KWSB increases recovery target from Rs12bn to Rs15bn

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) has increased its recovery target from Rs12 billion to Rs15 billion due to ongoing reforms in the board.

The KWSB said in a press statement that it would ensure an accurate recovery target. In this regard, warrant notices have also been issued to more than 0.3 million defaulters, and more than Rs250 million have been recovered from them.

While speculators want to sabotage the process of historic reforms in the KWSB, the chief executive officer of the water board, Syed Sallahuddin Ahmed, said on Tuesday the confidence and enthusiasm of the board’s employees and officers in the new management was putting an end to all speculations.

Addressing a meeting with employees, he said concrete steps were being taken for the welfare of the employees of the water utility. The KWSB had been instructed to transfer the securities received under different terms to TDR, so that the money could be spent on the financial assistance of the employees, he added.

This way the money can be provided immediately for the funeral of an employee who dies during the job, including other financial assistance, the CEO said, adding that that in order to stop the process of unfair distribution of water, for the first time in the KWSB, a geo-tagging system has been installed on the water valves, while numbers of valve men and water schedules are highlighted and displayed digitally.

He said that with the geo-tagging, problems of the citizens could be solved immediately. Due to the geo- tagging of the valves, the process of water distribution has improved considerably and that is why in a posh area like Defence Housing Authority, where a solution to the water problem is inevitable, four million gallons of water are being provided there on a daily basis, he noted.

Ahmed said that despite the recovery target being higher this year compared to previous years, the recovery was improving and the improvement was largely due to the new terms introduced in the KWSB. He said weekly meetings were being held to monitor the progress of the recovery target.

He said some elements and facilitators were engaged in speculations and negative propaganda due to the reforms in the KWSB, but the confidence and enthusiasm of the employees and officers in the new management, he said, is putting an end to all speculation.