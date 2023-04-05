Another abandoned building collapses in old city area

Another old and dilapidated building in the old city area that had been abandoned collapsed on Tuesday, damaging several vehicles, but no one was hurt in the incident. This is the second such building to have collapsed in five months. On November 5 a similar British-era building had collapsed in the old city area.

In the latest incident, parts of the three-storey building having shops on the ground floor fell on to the main road, damaging around two dozen motorbikes and at least two cars parked outside.

The building located near MA Jinnah Road was empty, as it had been declared dangerous by the authorities concerned. A video circulating on social media shows people filming the building when it suddenly collapsed.

The locals said that a part of the building had already collapsed, and due to dilapidation, the building had been abandoned a long time ago. District City SSP Arif Aziz said the building once housed a school, adding that the structure had been in a very dilapidated condition.

Firefighters and volunteers also reached the site of the incident. The traffic police blocked the street and diverted all vehicles. SSP Aziz said the building had been vacant for a long time, adding that people used to parked their vehicles there.