Robbers kill transport office manager in Lyari

A manager was gunned down by muggers when he tried to overpower them while they were leaving after robbing him at a transport office near Aath Chowk in Lyari on Tuesday. The Baghdadi police said Waheed Khalid, 35, was at work when two men on a motorbike arrived outside, then barged into the office to snatch his mobile phone.
Officials said that as the robbers were leaving, the mugging victim tried to overpower the suspects, following which one of them shot him dead. The deceased was taken to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi. He was a Lyari resident hailing from Gwadar.
