Constitutional chairs being set up at public universities

On the instructions of the National Assembly speaker, constitutional chairs are being established at public universities across the country in connection with the golden jubilee of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which was passed in 1973.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) wrote to the vice chancellors of the universities stating that the Government of Pakistan celebrated the golden jubilee of the 1973 constitution this March.

In a meeting chaired by NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on February 28, the advisory committee discussed the idea of establishing constitutional chairs at public universities. Ashraf directed the HEC to take all the necessary steps for the purpose.

The letter stated that the constitutional chairs would make the public in general and university students in particular aware of the salient features of the constitution and the historical background of the evolution of the constitution in different parts of the world, including Pakistan.

They will learn about the development process of the 1973 constitution and its subsequent amendments, gain knowledge of the important articles of the constitution, and understand the relevant sections in concepts and practices in the social, political and cultural spheres.

These chairs will encourage research culture and academic study, and the articles of the constitution, and their interpretations and decisions in various courts will be known. The advisory committee formed a sub-committee headed by MNA Mahnaz Akbar Aziz. In its meeting on March 17, the sub-committee approved the establishment of constitutional chairs in the law faculty of every public university.