Man jailed for 27 years for killing neighbour, injuring three others

Turning down an insanity plea, a sessions court has handed down a collective sentence of 27-year imprisonment to a man for murdering his neighbour and injuring three others in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Ahsan Warsi was found guilty of murdering his neighbour, Chaudhry Muhammad Akram, and injuring his two sons —Muhammad Jamshed and Muhammad Shoaib — and daughter-in-law Rabia outside their house within the jurisdiction of the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station in December 2011.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Abdul Zahoor Chandio of the Model Criminal Trial Court (East) awarded 20-year imprisonment to the convict for committing murder and seven-year imprisonment on three counts of attempted murder. He ordered the convict to pay Rs1.3 million as compensation to the family, and on default he would have to undergo additional six-month imprisonment.

The judge observed that since the accused took a special plea of being insane prior to the incident, he was required to prove that he was suffering from a mental illness at the time of the incident so as to be incapable of knowing the nature of the act. He added that it was true that the accused was a patient of psychosis, and according to Dr Muhammad Ajmal Mughal, who examined him, his case fell within the category of bipolar disorder, a mental illness in which a patient becomes normal at times and psychotic at other time.

“The burden to prove that on the day of the incident the accused was under the spell of psychosis was on him in view of Article 121 of Qanun-e-Shahadat, but unfortunately he was unable to prove that prior to the incident he was facing any mental illness,” the judge declared.

He said that though evidence placed on record linked the accused with the commissioning of the offence, he was inclined to take a lenient view about his role considering the fact that after the incident, he was examined by a board that declared him to be a psychotic patient.

“Though the board has not given any verdict about the duration of illness that since how long prior to the incident the accused was facing such a situation and there would be no harm to assume that the mental illness has taken years to develop,” he added.

The judge explained that he awarded a lesser punishment for the murder charge because of the prosecution’s failure to establish the accused’s motive for the offence and produce the weapon used in the crime. Moreover, he went on, the accused was a psychosis patient though the disease’s severity, intensity and impact on him could not be determined, thus constituting strong mitigating circumstances to award a lesser penalty.

An FIR was lodged at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station under sections 302 (murder) and 324 (attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of Muhammad Jamshed.