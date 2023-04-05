Unity Foods, Nutshell partner

KARACHI: Unity Foods Limited has entered into a communications and strategic engagements partnership with Nutshell Communications (Private) Limited, a statement said on Tuesday.

Both parties signed an agreement in that regard, in presence of Farrukh Amin, CEO, Unity Foods Limited, and Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, founder and CEO, Nutshell Group. Senior officials from both organisations were also present at the signing ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Farrukh Amin said, “We are committed to ensuring food security in our homeland under our slogan ‘Food for Life’ through empowering farmers, implementing digital disruption, and developing an efficient farm-to-fork supply chain across Pakistan.”

Muhammad Azfar Ahsan was of the view that the partnership would aim at creating awareness of the mutual and national objective of ensuring food security in the country through effective communication channels and tools. “With our mutual efforts, I hope to see our agri-economy develop to not only fulfill the country’s requirements but regain its position as a major exporter,” he said.